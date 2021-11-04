Trican Well Service (TOLWF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS: TOLWF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Trican Well Service was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$4.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.70 to C$4.15. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Trican Well Service was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Trican Well Service was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of TOLWF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,551. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

