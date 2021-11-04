Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 58,693 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 422.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $41,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,050 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $621.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.26. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.