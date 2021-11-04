Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 39,489 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 66.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,489 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $199.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $203.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

