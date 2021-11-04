Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 220.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Phreesia worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,240 shares of company stock worth $11,413,442. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.