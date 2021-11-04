Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,195.92

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2,195.92 and last traded at $2,195.92, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,152.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,934.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,977.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,754.08.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

