Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.80

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.80 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 1478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CATC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $653.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

