Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Posts Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY21 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.700 EPS.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.37 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,876 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

