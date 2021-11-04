Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

