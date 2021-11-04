Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%.
Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
About Intersect ENT
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
