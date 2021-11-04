Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Announces Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ICPT opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

