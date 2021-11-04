MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $73.69, but opened at $70.42. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 565 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,542,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,699 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

