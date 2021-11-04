The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $21.00. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 2,956 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,604,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.0% in the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 113.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $710.00 million, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 2.33.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

