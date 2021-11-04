Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $73.01, but opened at $76.95. Blackbaud shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 1,534 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 124,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.