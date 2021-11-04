Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend by 118.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $220.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.