Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 167382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 282,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 837,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 87,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

