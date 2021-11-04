MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

