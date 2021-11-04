Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 416,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,343.0 days.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma stock remained flat at $$16.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

