Mairs & Power Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $247,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $211.30 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.53 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $411.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.66%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

