Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.61 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $9.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRRPF shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

