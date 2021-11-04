Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,980 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.3% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the software company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $17.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $673.05. 15,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $320.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

