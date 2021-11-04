Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Manor Road Capital Partners LLC

Manor Road Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 19.1% of Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Facebook by 6.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Facebook by 96,623.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 403,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,244,000 after buying an additional 402,920 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 332,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $115,539,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 114.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Facebook by 328.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,424,204 shares of company stock valued at $855,802,160 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.65. The stock had a trading volume of 201,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,754,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

