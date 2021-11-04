London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.90.

LMT traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

