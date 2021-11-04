Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Boosted by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,292 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 3.7% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.63% of Ecolab worth $370,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

ECL stock opened at $227.96 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

