Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$28.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.80 billion-$15.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.22 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.14. 418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $192.79 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.