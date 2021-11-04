Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

ESVIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESVIF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 23,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,952. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.