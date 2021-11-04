Marathon Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000. GigCapital4 makes up 2.9% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,281,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,367,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT:GIG remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 195,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.