Marathon Capital Management Sells 470 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Quanterix makes up about 1.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

QTRX opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,334 shares of company stock worth $664,300. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

