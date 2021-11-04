OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.55

OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €56.55 ($66.53) and last traded at €56.80 ($66.82), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €56.55 ($66.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.55.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

