Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64). 54,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 245,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £229.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Tom Joule acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,628 ($50,467.73).

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

