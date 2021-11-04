The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

WU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 7,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

