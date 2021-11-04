Analysts Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 343,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

