FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.91. Approximately 11,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 40,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.