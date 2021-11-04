Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $48.89

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.14. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

