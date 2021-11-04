CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Trading Up 7.6%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 53,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 140,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

About CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

