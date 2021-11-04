Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 125,324 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01.
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50.
NYSE:ELF opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
