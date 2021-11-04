Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 125,324 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50.

NYSE:ELF opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

