Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 453.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Shares of SMTC opened at $88.78 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

