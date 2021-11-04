Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 746,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

