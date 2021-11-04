Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $3.54 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 1.24% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

