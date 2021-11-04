PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

