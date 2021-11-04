Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $223,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $130,051,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after buying an additional 286,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $387.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.06 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.64 and its 200 day moving average is $387.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

