Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 23,403 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2,017.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

