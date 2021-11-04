Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 15,639 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 42.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 164.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,850,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,627,705. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

