Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.75

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 4883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Belden by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Belden by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 16.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

