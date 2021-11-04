AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 140,151 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

