nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,852,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,355 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $120,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $37.43. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

