Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 160,790 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,790 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $45,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 699,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,307,681.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.