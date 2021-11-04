RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Bought by Lynrock Lake LP

Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,175 shares during the quarter. RADCOM accounts for about 0.6% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 5.46% of RADCOM worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RDCM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.04. RADCOM Ltd. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.