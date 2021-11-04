Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 37,896 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,896 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $27,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

