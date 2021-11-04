Lynrock Lake LP Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Onto Innovation makes up approximately 0.1% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 109,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 163.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 36.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.97. 491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,592 shares of company stock worth $6,662,461. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.