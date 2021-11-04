Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,258 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 201,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,093,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.