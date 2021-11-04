Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,546.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

The Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.78. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.51 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

